Why you should embrace mediocrity
In a world that constantly pushes us to seek superiority, sociolinguist Crispin Thurlow invites us to embrace mediocrity and find contentment without comparison.
He explores the impact of marketing language on our perceptions of success and mediocrity, and offers a fresh perspective on finding value in being ordinary.
The Illusion of Superiority
Marketing strategies often use terms like ‘elite’ or ‘premium’ to create an illusion of superiority.
These words, attached even to mundane products or services, fuel comparison and aspiration among consumers.
‘The language of superiority and comparison is really good for business. And if we’re aspiring, we’re also acquiring.’ – Crispin Thurlow
Status Anxiety
The constant push towards being ‘better’ can lead to ‘status anxiety’, a worry about not being good enough or needing to be better.
This can cause feelings of inadequacy and dissatisfaction.
Origins of Mediocrity
The term ‘mediocre’ originates from the Indo-European word ‘medial,’ meaning ‘middle.’ Thus, mediocrity essentially denotes existing between two extremes—being average or unexceptional.
‘While social comparison may indeed be in our nature, it invariably leaves us feeling insecure, inadequate, unsatisfied. So the question for me is this: how can we avoid doing symbolic violence to ourselves?’ – Crispin Thurlow
Embrace Averageness
Embracing mediocrity could potentially alleviate status anxiety by accepting our averageness without letting societal pressures make us feel like failures.
Redefining Success and Failure
Rethinking our perceptions about success and failure is crucial.
Finding value in being ordinary can reduce stress caused by constant comparison with others, promoting contentment with one’s own life circumstances.
Courage in Ordinary
It requires courage and determination to embrace ordinariness in today’s world dominated by language promoting superiority and comparison.