360 – Tim Urban: Tribalism, Marxism, Liberalism, Social Justice, and Politics | Lex Fridman Podcast | Free Podcast Summary

The problem of Tribalism

Humans are naturally tribal creatures who tend to form groups based on shared identities and beliefs, and then demonize and dehumanize those who belong to different groups.

Tribal instinct is often exploited by politicians, the media, and social media platforms to create polarization, division, and conflict in society. We need to overcome our tribal biases and try to understand and empathize with people who have different perspectives and values than us.