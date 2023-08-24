362 – Ginni Rometty: IBM CEO on Leadership, Power, and Adversity | Lex Fridman Podcast | Free Podcast Summary

Lex Fridman Podcast #362 – Ginni Rometty: IBM CEO on Leadership, Power, and Adversity

Ginni Rometty is a former long-time CEO, president, and chairman of IBM.

Lex Fridman and Ginni Rometty discussed the challenges of running a company of IBM’s size, the importance of skills in the workforce, and the idea of power and how it relates to their own lives.

They also discussed the power of collaboration, the difficult decisions the CEO had to make to reinvent the company, and the importance of trust and transparency when it comes to AI.