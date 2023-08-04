675: Eric Cressey, Cressey Sports Performance — Tactical Deep Dive on Back Pain, Movement Diagnosis, Training Principles, Developing Mobility, Building Power, Fascial Manipulation, and Rules for Athletes | Podcast Summary

Eric Cressey — Tactical Deep Dive on Back Pain, Movement Diagnosis, & More | The Tim Ferriss Podcast

In this episode of The Tim Ferriss Podcast, Eric Cressey, a renowned expert in the field of sports performance, provides a comprehensive overview of back pain, movement diagnosis, and training principles.

Cressey delves into the complexities of low back pain, the importance of individualized training programs, and the critical role of mindset and attitude in injury prevention.