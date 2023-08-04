Eric Cressey — Tactical Deep Dive on Back Pain, Movement Diagnosis, & More | The Tim Ferriss Podcast Podcast Summary

#675: Eric Cressey, Cressey Sports Performance — Tactical Deep Dive on Back Pain, Movement Diagnosis, Training Principles, Developing Mobility, Building Power, Fascial Manipulation, and Rules for Athletes | Podcast Summary

Eric Cressey — Tactical Deep Dive on Back Pain, Movement Diagnosis, & More | The Tim Ferriss Podcast

In this episode of The Tim Ferriss Podcast, Eric Cressey, a renowned expert in the field of sports performance, provides a comprehensive overview of back pain, movement diagnosis, and training principles.

Cressey delves into the complexities of low back pain, the importance of individualized training programs, and the critical role of mindset and attitude in injury prevention.

Issues with Youth Sports Specialization

The current focus on specialization and year-round training in youth sports could potentially hamper overall athletic development and long-term health.

Orthopedic Surgeries and Rehabilitation

Orthopedic surgeries can contribute to downstream effects on other body areas.

Rehabilitation should, therefore, take into account compensatory movements and imbalances.

Building a Bulletproof Athlete

Creating a resilient athlete involves various factors, including hip mobility, stability, strength, and single-leg movements.

A gradual warm-up sequence is also essential before heavy lifting.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals