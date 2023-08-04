Marvel Studios Creator — Never-Before-Heard Tales of Hollywood Deals, Selling to Disney, & More Podcast Summary

#676: David Maisel of Marvel Studios Fame — Never-Before-Heard Tales of Hollywood Dealmaking, The Art of Aiming Big, Lessons from Power Broker Michael Ovitz, Combining Business Smarts with Street Smarts, The Making (and Importance) of Iron Man, Selling to Disney for $4 Billion, and Much More | Podcast Summary

Marvel Studios Creator — Never-Before-Heard Tales of Hollywood Deals, Selling to Disney, & More

Dive into the intriguing journey of David Maisel, the Founding Chairman of Marvel Studios, as he opens up about his career, the formation of Marvel Studios, and the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Impact of Passion

Following our passions, no matter how small they start, can lead to significant achievements.

The story of Marvel Studios serves as a testament to this, reminding us of the power of passion.

I think it was the energy together, but something I’ve never told anybody is he didn’t hire me right away. – David Maisel

Benefit of Financial Stability

Selling Marvel to Disney provided financial stability for David Maisel, allowing him to pursue new ventures.

This highlights the importance of financial stability in enabling personal and professional growth.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals