9 essential tools a data analyst should be familiar with

Here are 9 Essential Tools for Data Analytics.

In this thread, I am going to show you a super fast breakdown of the 9 tools you’ll be using as a data analyst.

1. Microsoft Excel:

Microsoft Excel is used by data analysts to run basic queries and to create pivot tables, graphs, and charts.

Excel also features a macro programming language called Visual Basic for Applications (VBA)

2 – Tableau

Tableau is a prominent data analytics and business intelligence solution for data visualization

It simplifies raw data, dashboards, workbooks, & maps.

This makes the data accessible to everyone, allowing data analysts to share their insights and recommendations

3 – Python

Python is an open-source programming language used to arrange and wrangle large data sets.

Python’s built-in data-wrangling features make it a popular alternative to Excel, especially for complex data sets.

4 – R

R is an open-source statistical programming language that complements python.

Data analysts love R’s output. It gives many options for communicating data analysis results.

5 – SAS

SAS is a command-driven software program intended for sophisticated statistical analysis and data visualization

It offers a large variety of statistical methods and algorithms, as well as customized output and publication-quality graphics.

6 – SQL

SQL is a database-accessing language.

SQL is a tool for communicating and accessing database data, which is needed to extract meaningful data for analysis.

Most large companies store their data in SQL. SQL is a must-learn for data analysts.

7 – RapidMiner

Data analysts and data scientists use Rapid Miner for data mining, text mining, predictive analytics, and machine learning.

Rapid Miner comes with a wide range of features including:
– data modeling
– validation
– automation

8 – Power BI

Power BI lets you visualize data and share insights throughout your organization.

Power BI is a data visualization tool like Tableau, but it’s designed for data analysts.

Power BI is a more general business intelligence tool.

9 – FineReport

FineReport is a business intelligence application used to track data trends and create reports and dashboards.

This tool is popular among data analysts and non-experts.

By the way, you don’t have to learn each and every tool.

If you want to be a Data Analyst, here I explained the fastest route.

I hope you enjoyed this brief introduction.

What tools and languages are you using at work?

Please leave it in the comments section below.

