Here’s how Labnol founder generates $10M/year in revenue with 0 employees

Business: Google add-ons
Traffic: 5M visits/month
Installs: 40M
Here’s the breakdown of his business:
• First professional blogger in India
• Builds add-ons for Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc
• Only full-time employee
• Little competition as super-niche
• Customers include LinkedIn, Disney, and the US Embassy.
He wrote (and still does) about tech stories and how-to guides.
Here are the two things he did to attract the initial audience:
b. Promoted the blog at various tech events.
The blog got 1000s of visitors, so he decided to pursue it full-time.
Today, 34% of his audience is from the US.
Amit started building plugins and promoted them on his blog.
He sourced ideas from blog comments, friends, Reddit, and more.
Today, he has 20+ plugins (free+paid).
Here are the top 4 ones and my rough calculations on the revenue:
• Send bulk personalized emails. Everyone will receive them as if it was sent solely to them.
• Track email opens and clicks.
8.5M+ have downloaded this plugin. At 0.5% conversion to the paid plan ($39.yr), that’s $1.6M in ARR.
• Send customized notifications.
• Automatically email every time a user submits your Google Form.
• Save leads in CRM by forwarding the form responses in emails.
It has 10M+ downloads. At 0.5% conversion ($49/yr), that’s $2.5M in ARR
• Allow your team members to upload a video on your channel with a simple form.
• Get an email notification when someone uploads to your channel.
It has 8M+ downloads. At 0.5% conversion, that’s $3.1M in ARR.
• Create documents from data in Google Sheets and Google Forms.
• Integrate with Slack, Trello, and 100s of other apps.
It has 6.8M+ downloads. At 0.5% conversion ($79/yr), that’s $2.6M in ARR.
His only problem is platform risk which can easily drive his business to 0. We’ve seen this happen to many companies built on top of big tech.
