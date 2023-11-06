A Cleaner World Could Start in a Rice Field | Jim Whitaker and Jessica Whitaker Allen | TED #bigIdeas

A Cleaner World Could Start in a Rice Field | Jim Whitaker and Jessica Whitaker Allen | TED

This podcast delves into the world of rice farming and its environmental impacts, with a focus on the innovative, sustainable farming practices implemented by Jim Whitaker and his daughter, Jessica Whitaker Allen.

The Whitakers share their journey of transforming their family farm in Arkansas into a beacon of green farming, showing how economic and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.