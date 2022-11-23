Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world around us; It will impact our life and career

Artificial Intelligence is about to turn the world upside down.

And 99% people have no idea how quickly their lives will change.

Here’s a quick 2 minute summary to help you understand how advances in AI will impact your life and career:

Believe it or not, some degree of AI has been present in our lives for at least a decade now.

Ever used Google to find a product or get directions to your friends house? Searched for a movie on Netflix? Used Siri on your iPhone?

All of these products use AI to help you.

But things have started to move really fast since Google invented Transformer models in 2017.

I won’t go too deep into what a Transformer is (you can Google it), but they basically open up some crazy possibilities in the worlds of language and imagery.

Some examples of mind-blowing advances:

• Dall-E 2 is a website that lets you turn any text into an image.

• Jasper AI will write whole blogs for you in seconds.

• Soundraw IO will generate royalty free music for you in the blink of an eye.

Tools like Github copilot can even help developers write code, while some AI products can now build an entire app based on what you tell it to build.
We’re not far off from a day where AI simply codes an entire product for folks who doesn’t know how to code, which blows the field wide open for anyone who wants to build a technical product.

Imagine building a working app without knowing how to write a line of code.

But this is just the beginning.

AI already outperforms humans on many tasks – like chess and modelling protein structures.

In the next few years, we’ll see AI beating us on tasks we didn’t think were possible – from creating art and movies to answering customer service calls.

In fact, this piece from an AI recently won an art prize:
What happens next? The honest answer is that nobody knows for sure.

But it’s likely that AI will improve rapidly from here and outperform humans on most tasks.

This will make our lives much easier, but also potentially threaten millions of jobs.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Eliminating mundane tasks people hate can often free them up to focus on higher level or more creative tasks.

Imagine being able to delegate the boring parts of your job to an AI and freeing up your time to focus on things you enjoy doing.

Thanks for reading! This thread was an oversimplified summary of 2 excellent pieces by @eladgil. If you want to dive deeper, give these pieces a read – and don’t forget to follow his blog to stay on top of advances in the field.

https://blog.eladgil.com/p/ai-revolution-transformers-and-large

https://blog.eladgil.com/p/ai-startup-vs-incumbent-value

