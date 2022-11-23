Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world around us; It will impact our life and career

And 99% people have no idea how quickly their lives will change.
Here’s a quick 2 minute summary to help you understand how advances in AI will impact your life and career:
Ever used Google to find a product or get directions to your friends house? Searched for a movie on Netflix? Used Siri on your iPhone?
All of these products use AI to help you.
I won’t go too deep into what a Transformer is (you can Google it), but they basically open up some crazy possibilities in the worlds of language and imagery.
• Dall-E 2 is a website that lets you turn any text into an image.
• Jasper AI will write whole blogs for you in seconds.
• Soundraw IO will generate royalty free music for you in the blink of an eye.
Imagine building a working app without knowing how to write a line of code.
AI already outperforms humans on many tasks – like chess and modelling protein structures.
In the next few years, we’ll see AI beating us on tasks we didn’t think were possible – from creating art and movies to answering customer service calls.
But it’s likely that AI will improve rapidly from here and outperform humans on most tasks.
This will make our lives much easier, but also potentially threaten millions of jobs.
Eliminating mundane tasks people hate can often free them up to focus on higher level or more creative tasks.
Imagine being able to delegate the boring parts of your job to an AI and freeing up your time to focus on things you enjoy doing.
https://blog.eladgil.com/p/ai-revolution-transformers-and-large
Follow: @heykahn
[Via]
[Via]
» Download NBW APP: The Short News App for Busy Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)