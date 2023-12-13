Bharat’s vision for responsible AI at the GPAI Summit 2023
The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023, chaired by India, aims at fostering international collaboration on AI.
The vision of democratizing technology lies at the heart of India’s response to the rise of AI, with an emphasis on leveraging AI’s potential for inclusive growth.
Significance of GPAI Summit 2023
The GPAI Summit 2023, chaired by India, is a significant event for international collaboration on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
It provides a platform for countries to come together and discuss strategies for harnessing the potential of AI.
India’s vision for AI
India envisions the democratization of technology as its response to the rise of AI.
It focuses on harnessing AI’s potential for inclusive growth, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach all sectors of society.
Applications of AI in India
AI is being used extensively in India across various sectors.
It is helping provide services in native languages, creating personalized learning experiences for students, and improving healthcare and agriculture through AI-powered diagnostics and precision techniques.
India believes in harnessing the potential of AI for inclusive growth. – Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji
Collaboration for AI’s potential
India stresses the importance of collaboration in leveraging AI’s potential.
It believes that international cooperation is crucial to address global challenges and improve lives across the world using AI.
We hope to arrive at a consensus on a response through this dialogue and discussion. – Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of India
Addressing AI challenges collectively
The challenges presented by AI cannot be confined to geographic boundaries.
Addressing these challenges is a collective concern and requires a unified response from all nations.
G20 commitment to leverage AI
Under India’s presidency of the G20, the New Delhi leaders’ declaration emphasized a commitment to leverage AI for public good, reflecting a global consensus on the positive potential of AI.
GPAI Summit’s goal for responsible AI
The GPAI Summit 2023 aims to arrive at a consensus on a responsible AI response.
This involves dialogue and discussion among experts from government, academia, and industry to develop practical strategies for AI usage.