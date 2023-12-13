GPAI 2023: India’s fascinating AI revolution!
The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will highlight India’s AI revolution and its global impact.
India is leveraging AI in various sectors and strengthening its position in global AI rankings.
AI applications across diverse fronts
Artificial Intelligence is being utilized across a wide variety of sectors in India, from personalizing education and enhancing healthcare accessibility to serving citizens in their languages and technology-enabled agriculture.
Equity and inclusivity in AI growth model
India’s growth model prioritizes equity and inclusivity, ensuring that no one is left behind when AI innovation takes the lead.
This approach emphasizes a balanced distribution of benefits arising from AI advancements.
Contributions to responsible AI development
As a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India plays a proactive role in the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of AI.
Leading ecosystem for trusted AI
India boasts a leading ecosystem for safe and trusted AI, characterized by a robust workforce, dynamic startups, pioneering R&D centers, and access to extensive datasets, which collectively strengthens the country’s AI prowess.
We want India to become a global hub for AI. Our approach to this is powered by the core principles of teamwork, trust, collaboration, responsibility, and inclusivity. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India’s global AI rankings
In the global AI rankings, India holds the top spot for AI skill penetration and GitHub AI projects, and the fifth position for private investment and newly funded AI companies, showcasing its growing influence in the AI field.
It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust, and equally important is accountability. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
GPAI lead chair for 2024
India is set to take the lead role as the GPAI chair for 2024, aiming to redefine the trajectory of AI and foster inclusive development at a global scale.
GPAI Summit 2023
The GPAI Summit hosted by India in 2023 is poised to shape the future of trustworthy AI through leadership meetings, startup competitions, research symposiums, and the global AI Expo.