Crypto platform Wormhole hacked for an estimated $322 million (largest hack so far)

- A threat actor has abused a vulnerability in the Wormhole cryptocurrency platform to steal an estimated $322 million worth of Ether currency.
- According to reports, the attacker stole crypto-assets worth $322.8 million at the time of the attack, and which have depreciated to $294 million due to price fluctuations following news of the hack.
- Once Wormhole formally confirms the amount of stolen funds, the incident will likely become the largest hack of a cryptocurrency platform so far this year, and the second-largest hack of a decentralized finance platform of all time, according to data compiled by the DeFiYield project.
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter