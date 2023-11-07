Curing All Human Diseases with Technology and Innovation | Mark Zuckerberg & Dr. Priscilla Chan | Huberman Lab #bigIdeas

Curing All Human Diseases with Technology and Innovation | Mark Zuckerberg & Dr. Priscilla Chan | Huberman Lab

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), share their visionary goal to cure all human diseases by the end of this century.

They discuss their strategy of funding transformative projects and technologies at the intersection of biology, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI), and the development of Biohubs to boost scientific discoveries.