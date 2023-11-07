Blue Machine: How the Ocean Shapes Our World | Helen Czerski | Talks at Google #bigIdeas

Blue Machine: How the Ocean Shapes Our World | Helen Czerski | Talks at Google

Blue Machine: How the Ocean Shapes Our World | Helen Czerski | Talks at Google

In ‘Blue Machine: How the Ocean Shapes our World’, physicist Helen Czerski offers a profound exploration of the ocean as an influential engine that shapes life on Earth.

She discusses the ocean’s role in climate, ecosystems, and human cultures, and highlights the need for a deeper understanding of its mechanisms.

Once you see that the ocean is about physics predominantly- the biology is part of it. Fish are very nice. But they’re a part of an engine. They’re a living part of an engine. And once you see it like that, it’s so much more interesting. But it really gives you a way into the way Earth ticks. – Helen Czerski

Ocean’s Role in Climate Change

The ocean plays a significant role in climate change.

As an engine that transforms heat energy into movement, its function can shift depending on the Earth’s configuration.

This complexity underscores the ocean’s critical role in the Earth’s climate system.

Human Element in Ocean Exploration

While technology, like robots, can aid in ocean exploration, removing human involvement risks reducing ocean science to a ‘computer game’.

Human participation brings richness to the science and helps ground theoretical assumptions in reality.

Carbon Footprint in Ocean Exploration

The carbon footprint associated with ocean exploration is a pressing issue.

While using robots might be more carbon-efficient, maintaining a human relationship with the ocean is essential.

There may be alternative ways to minimize the carbon cost, such as promoting sailing.

Significance of Experimentalists

Experimentalists play a vital role in understanding the ocean.

Their task is to measure reality, providing a necessary balance to theoretical computational scientists.

Observational richness is crucial and can only be achieved through human involvement in ocean research.

Ethics of Fishing

The ethics surrounding fishing, overfishing, and aquaculture pose significant challenges.

About 12% of the world’s protein comes from fish, which is particularly crucial for impoverished coastal communities.

However, industrial fishing is causing substantial harm to fish populations and the ocean ecosystem.

The physics of the ocean provides the environment for life. And so when I look at the ocean, the joy of it is that it looks differently depending on how you look. So it’s endlessly entertaining. – Helen Czerski

Marine Protected Areas

Marine protected areas aim to safeguard a certain percentage of the world’s oceans by 2030.

However, the definition of a marine protected area is ambiguous and often permits activities like fishing and pollution.

The real issues are political rather than scientific and require strict enforcement of policies to be effective.

Storytelling and Public Education

Storytelling and public education are crucial in engaging people in understanding and protecting the ocean.

By revealing hidden connections through stories, more people can be involved in ocean conservation efforts.

Transferability of Skills

Skills from various areas of physics are transferable to ocean science.

Most ocean scientists start in other fields like chemistry, physics, or mathematics, and bring their unique skills and perspectives to the study of the ocean.

