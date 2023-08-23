Dr. Suresh Muthukumaraswamy — LSD Microdosing, Classical Psychedelics vs. Ketamine, Science and Speed in New Zealand, Placebo Options, and The Infinite Possibilities of Studying Mind-Altering Compounds (#619) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Dr. Suresh Muthukumaraswamy
Dr. Suresh Muthukumaraswamy completed his PhD in Psychology at the University of Auckland in 2005, after which he joined the newly established Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre as a postdoctoral fellow.
While at Cardiff, he started research work with psychedelics in 2011 in collaboration with Professor David Nutt and Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, investigating the neuroimaging correlates of the psychedelic drugs psilocybin and LSD.
The Ketamine drug
- Researching the different classes of drugs, their receptor binding, and the effects they have on different conditions can be beneficial in understanding them better.
- Ketamine has a range of effects on the brain and can cause a long-lasting switch from depression to non-depression, prompting research into its effects and causes.
- Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is a powerful tool for helping people with depression and is an area of research that is only just beginning.
Innovation at New Zealand
- New Zealand’s regulations allow for clinical trials on class A substances like LSD and are fostering scientific and research innovation in the field of psychedelic medicine.
- New Zealand has the potential to foster innovation in mental health research through specific funding, taking advantage of its excellent research faculties.
- New Zealand has a rich biomedical tradition, and researchers are making strides in preterm baby care, stroke recovery research, and exploring the therapeutic effects of ketamine and its analogs.
Microdosing LSD
- Psychedelics may be useful for treating various mental health conditions, and combining them with psychotherapy may be particularly effective.
- Microdosing LSD provides an effective way to study the psychological effects of psychoactive substances, as it can control the placebo effect and provide ambiguous information to participants.
- Philanthropic support is an important part of advancing mental health research, leading to life-changing results and a better future.
Get going with microdosing with caution
- To ensure safety, focus on the few substances that have been studied the most, like ketamine, MDMA, and psilocybin, before moving on to others.
- Psychedelic research has the potential for great benefit but must be approached with caution, fairness, and inclusion to make a positive difference.
- To stay ahead of the curve in the health sciences field, students should pursue a university degree in medicine, psychology, or medical science, have a strong background in mathematics and research, understand intellectual property battles, and consider pre-registration protocols.
Considering the financial and social implications of microdosing
- It is important to consider the financial and social implications of microdosing.
- There are potential risks associated with it that should be considered, such as the onset of psychosis for those with severe mental health disorders.
- Legal ramifications are also key to consider, as are purity and dosing.
- Open science, or the publishing of data to the world, is admirable but not always possible.
- It is important to be aware of the risks and to tread carefully and cautiously.