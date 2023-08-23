Dr. Gabor Maté — The Myth of Normal, Metabolizing Anger, Processing Trauma, and Finding the Still Voice Within (#620) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Dr. Gabor Maté – The Myth of Normal
Suppressing our authentic feelings can have severe mental and physical health implications, but finding a balance between attachment and authenticity is essential for living a full and healthy life.
Handling trauma
- Healing can come from a variety of methods, and with love and understanding, trauma can be overcome.
- Self-care can help us find the courage to face our fears and achieve our goals.
- Recognizing and addressing past trauma is essential to healing and moving forward in a healthy way.
- Recognize, allow, investigate, and nurture emotions to understand healthy anger, and practice radical acceptance for self-acceptance without tolerating injustice.
Authentic feelings
- Showing understanding and love can help a child learn to regulate their emotions.
- Rejecting external validation and competition, reconnecting with our true selves and nature, and seeking treatments are keys to avoiding trauma.
Connect with nature
- Taking time to appreciate and connect with nature, understanding and working through trauma, and striving for a balance between attachment and authenticity can help us reconnect with ourselves.
- Trauma-informed approaches can be used to rehabilitate offenders, leading to transformation and healing without additional cost.
- With dedication and resources, inmates can make positive changes in maximum-security prisons and lead a successful life after release.
Quiet down
- Taking the time to quiet down and really listen to your inner voice can help you make decisions that are true to yourself.
- Learning to take time for yourself, pay attention to the inside and be authentic is key to fulfilling your inner calling.
- Taking risks, trusting the process and respecting your authenticity are key to achieving success.
Understanding Healthy Anger and Self-Acceptance
- Healthy anger is an essential boundary defense.
- It can be difficult to process strong emotions like rage, but it’s important to do so.
- Tara Brach’s RAIN method (recognize, allow, investigate, and nurture) is a great way to do this.
- First, recognize the emotion and what it’s doing to your body.
- Then, allow the experience to be present without acting it out or suppressing it.
Self-Acceptance contd.
- Investigate the root cause of the emotion and nurture the part of you that had to suppress it.
- Radical Acceptance is a great tool to help with self-acceptance, but it doesn’t mean putting up with injustice and oppression.
- When we’re confronted with conflicting needs, like attachment and authenticity, it’s important to be mindful of our emotions and take care of ourselves.
Understanding and Compassion for Self-Regulation
- The ability to regulate emotions is key to mental health and is something that can be inherited through sensitivity.
- While it is important to set boundaries and expectations, it is also important to be understanding and compassionate when a child expresses emotions.
- A good way to teach self-regulation is to model how to stay calm and understand how the child is feeling, while also helping them to understand that emotions come and go.