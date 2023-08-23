Driving alignment and urgency within teams, work-life balance, and the changing PM landscape | Nikita Miller (The Knot, Trello) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Nikita Miller (The Knot, Trello)

Nikita Miller is a product leader, angel investor, and advisor. She has built and led product teams at companies ranging from early-stage startups to multinationals, and she is currently SVP of Product Management at The Knot Worldwide.

Nikita is passionate about scaling product teams to support high-growth businesses and was a product leader at Trello and Atlassian for five years.