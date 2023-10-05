What Dunzo could have been

Dunzo which raised $457 million dollar across 19 rounds is struggling to pay salaries to its employees.

This isn’t a case of a company not solving a real world problem – local courier, running errands, deliveries – they all are a super important problem to solve.

But Dunzo is a case of a company that failed to stick to its core, rather – never managed to define its core (is it a logistics business or a consumer business?). They eventually ended up running after product-investor fit, rather than product-market fit.

Sharing this casual conversation, I had with one of startup ecosystem OGs (and hence done in retro style :D), Sameer Shisodia (he runs Linger and also the CEO of Zerodha’s Rainmatter foundation).

