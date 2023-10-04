Exploring the Intricacies of Succession's 'Kill List' with Kieran Culkin and Dick Costolo | Podcast Summary

“Kill List” with Kieran Culkin and Dick Costolo | HBO’s Succession Podcast
In this insightful episode of the HBO Succession Podcast, Kieran Culkin, who portrays Roman Roy, and Dick Costolo, former Twitter CEO, delve into the complexities of episode named ‘Kill List’.
The discussion centers around the Roy family dynamics, Roman’s character development, and the realism of the high-stakes business negotiations depicted in the series.
Roman’s Symbolic Failures
Roman’s botched rocket project stands out as a symbolic representation of his ambitious yet flawed attempts to outshine his siblings, particularly during Shiv’s wedding.
Work-Life Balance Struggles
Culkin shares his personal challenges in balancing his parental responsibilities with his demanding work schedule.
This struggle resonates with many working professionals, shedding light on the human side of the actors.
Contrasting Real-Life and On-Screen Personas
Despite portraying the character of Roman Roy, Culkin’s real-life persona drastically differs from his on-screen character.
This often surprises those who assume that actors mirror their roles in their personal lives.
Unexpected Encounters as a CEO
Costolo shares anecdotes from his tenure as a CEO, highlighting the unexpected encounters and the necessity for discretion when dealing with potential business partners or acquisitions.
Cultural Variations in the Tech Industry
The podcast addresses the cultural differences between American and European tech and media executives.
European executives often perceive their American counterparts as overly self-important, adding another layer to international business negotiations.
I think for Roman– like, he’s too caught up in his own emotional headspace to really– He’s trying to be protective of Dad while also trying to bury Dad and wrap my head around that. And a lot of that anger about Dad dying is directed at one person. – Kieran Culkin
I always tell people who are going through M&A, ‘Get ready. Every deal dies three deaths. When it’s been dead three times, you’re probably about to close.’ – Dick Costolo
Unpredictability in Business Negotiations
Business negotiations are often fraught with unpredictability, with deals seeming to fall apart multiple times before they finally close.
This tension and unpredictability are accurately depicted in Succession, adding to the series’ realism.
Directness in the Tech World
The character of Matsson, with his direct personal insults, may seem exaggerated, but such personality types are common in the tech industry.
This directness can often simplify business deal negotiations.
Unconventional Tactics in Business Deals
Matsson’s peculiar act of sending a former girlfriend a block of his frozen blood could be seen as a tactic to unsettle Shiv and make him appear unpredictable, potentially jeopardizing the deal.