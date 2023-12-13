Elon Musk: We are soon getting AGI that can invent stuff on its own!
The circumstances surrounding the firing of Sam Altman from OpenAI with a particular focus on Elon Musk’s perspective. Also, how close are we to AGI that do things on its own? Less than three years according to Musk!
Reason for Sam Altman’s dismissal
Elon Musk suggests that Sam Altman’s dismissal from OpenAI might have been due to the discovery of potentially perilous aspects within artificial intelligence.
However, the exact details remain undisclosed, leading to a cloud of uncertainty and speculation.
OpenAI’s initial objective
OpenAI was originally established with the intent to counterbalance Google and DeepMind, which, at the time, were monopolizing AI talent and resources.
The organization’s trajectory, however, seems to have deviated from this initial purpose.
Impact of Ilia’s recruitment on relationships
Musk’s decision to recruit Ilia resulted in a strain in his friendship with Larry Page.
Despite this fallout, Musk maintains that Ilia possesses a strong moral compass, indicated by his decision to dismiss Sam Altman.
“The whole arc of OpenAI frankly is a little troubling…it’s gone from an open-source foundation to suddenly it’s like a $90 billion for-profit corporation with closed source.” – Elon Musk
“I think it’s coming pretty fast…I would say that we are less than three years from that point.” – Elon Musk
Musk’s perspective on AI
Musk has a cautious approach towards AI, stemming from uncertainties surrounding its potential risks and benefits.
This approach contrasts sharply with his proactive pursuits in sustainable energy and space exploration.
Implications of Altman’s firing
The fact that Ilia took a firm stance in firing Sam Altman, despite Musk’s mixed feelings about Altman, implies that the situation may be more serious than it appears.
The details, however, remain shrouded in speculation.