Generative AI Tools: A threat to high-level jobs and to entire sectors!
The rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is causing concern among knowledge workers, with the potential to impact jobs in various sectors.
While the technology can boost global GDP, it also raises questions about fair compensation, job transformation, and proxy discrimination.
Navigating AI-induced changes
Countries like the United States and China have industrial strategies in place to navigate the changes brought by AI.
However, other countries may need to develop their own strategies to cope with the rapid AI advancement.
Proxy discrimination through AI
Employers are increasingly using AI algorithms for employment decisions.
However, this raises concerns about proxy discrimination, where AI can subtly detect traits and characteristics that could lead to unfair treatment.
There are many other ways to figure out somebody’s female other than just simply a photo or their name or anything that would be an obvious characteristic to you and I. AI can do this in a way that’s really subtle. So the way that they build these models, it’s going to have to be very, very careful and open to investigation. They’re going to have to be transparent and auditable. – Stephanie Hare
Revolutionizing industries with AI
Google Deep Mind’s genome tool uses deep neural networks to accelerate the development of new materials.
This could potentially revolutionize industries such as Green Tech and climate tech.
AI’s role in deciphering ancient texts
AI technology like language translation can rapidly decipher ancient texts, providing an unprecedented glimpse into human history.
It’s really easy to say, ‘Oh, these jobs are going to be gone.’ I don’t know if they are. I think they’re going to change and transform and hopefully people can get rid of the stuff that they find tiresome and tedious and get into the stuff that’s actually innovative. – Stephanie Hare
AI and writing styles
AI can potentially identify typos and variations in writing styles, shedding light on the work of different scribes and potentially revolutionizing the field of literature study.
The creation of fake authors
The creation of fake authors with detailed biographies and personalities highlights the potential for AI to generate content that mimics human creativity.
This raises questions about authenticity in content creation.
The demand for human content creators
Even with the rise of AI content generation, there is a belief that there will be a backlash and a demand for authentic human content creators.
This could potentially safeguard certain jobs against AI replacement.
AI’s role in improving audio quality
Despite current technical issues, AI is expected to significantly improve audio quality and eliminate technological problems in the future, potentially revolutionizing the music and entertainment industry.