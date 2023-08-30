Ep #4 | WTF is ChatGPT: Heaven or Hell? | w/ Nikhil, Varun Mayya, Tanmay, Umang & Aprameya | Podcast Summary

WTF is ChatGPT: Heaven or Hell? | w/ Nikhil, Varun Mayya, Tanmay, Umang & Aprameya
This episode of ‘WTF is’ delves into the potential and implications of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a technology that is revolutionizing various sectors including finance, medicine, law, and media.
The panelists discuss the technical aspects of ChatGPT, its potential risks, and the future of AI.
AI in Automating Tasks
ChatGPT has the potential to automate tasks traditionally done by programmers.
It can be trained to stitch APIs together, write code, and even conduct specific functions like running a correlation strategy between different markets.
However, this requires specific knowledge and data, which may not always be readily available.
ChatGPT’s Memory
ChatGPT can remember the context of a conversation within a session, but it does not have long-term memory.
This means that once a session is closed, the model will not remember the context of the previous conversation.
Legal Implications of AI Learning
AI learning from data has legal implications.
There have been cases where an AI was sued for learning from data, but the AI’s defense was that it was not copying the data, but learning underlying patterns, much like how the human brain learns.
Reproduction Rate in AI Learning
The reproduction rate in AI learning refers to the chance that an AI, after being trained on certain data, will reproduce an exact copy of that data.
The reproduction rate for AI like ChatGPT is very low, meaning it’s more likely to generate new, unique outputs based on learned patterns rather than reproducing the exact data it was trained on.
AI Outpacing Human Learning
AI has the potential to outpace human learning due to its ability to crawl through the entire internet and learn from it.
This could lead to a flood of lawsuits against AI for learning too quickly or too much, as the legal system is not ready for this level of AI learning.
The best way to think about GPT in general is it’s a new type of computer with a new programming language, and that programming language is English. – Varun Mayya
Capabilities of Auto GPT
Auto GPT, a tool that allows ChatGPT to have memory and use external documentation, has the ability to execute Python scripts.
This allows it to perform tasks like downloading YouTube videos, which ChatGPT cannot do.
Integration of ChatGPT into Various Platforms
ChatGPT can be integrated into various platforms to assist creators.
For instance, there’s a button on the Creator API which connects to ChatGPT.
This allows creators to ask for any kind of assistance, from writing a poem to finding a picture of a specific person.
AI Making Humans ‘Superhuman’
AI, specifically ChatGPT, can serve as an assistant to humans, helping them perform tasks more efficiently and effectively.
This technology could potentially make humans ‘superhuman’.
Future of AI
The future of AI will largely depend on how we choose to use and regulate this technology.
While some express optimism about the potential of AI, others express pessimism, highlighting the need for caution and a thorough understanding of these technologies to avoid potential pitfalls.