Ep #5 | WTF Is Ed-Tech | What’s Broken, What’s Next? With Nikhil, Ronnie, Gaurav and Jay | Podcast Summary

EdTech What’s Broken, What’s Next? With Nikhil, Ronnie Screwvala , Gaurav Munjal & Jay Kotak

In this engaging episode, industry leaders Gaurav Munjal, Ronnie Screwvala, Jay Kotak, and Nikhil Kamath discuss the EdTech revolution in India.

They delve into the potential of personalized learning, gamification, and the transformative role of teachers in the education landscape.

The conversation also uncovers the challenges and opportunities in the EdTech sector, with a focus on the Indian context.