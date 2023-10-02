Ep374 – Sarafina El-Badry Nance | A Memoir of Astrophysics | Podcast Summary

A Memoir of Astrophysics | Sarafina El-Badry Nance | Talks at Google

Astrophysicist Sarafina El-Badry Nance takes us on a journey through her memoir ‘Starstruck’, merging the study of the cosmos and personal resilience.

Her talk explores the intersection of astrophysics and the transformative experience of overcoming personal and professional challenges to pursue her passion.