Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on leading with strength and sincerity | Free Podcast Summary

From her staunch stance against Russian authoritarianism to her advocacy for gender equality, Kallas provides a refreshing perspective on leading with strength and sincerity.

I’ve read about cultural matureness, that some countries are culturally mature so that you don’t really have to say what they have to do, and some are, are not. – Kaja Kallas

Politicians are not actors. If you are not sincere, then people will know eventually. It will come out if you play somebody else. So, it’s much easier to be yourself all the time. – Kaja Kallas