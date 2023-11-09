From Street Performer to Global Influencer: The Inspiring Journey of Guy Laliberté | The Tim Ferris Show #bigIdeas

From Street Performer to Global Influencer: The Inspiring Journey of Guy Laliberté | The Tim Ferris Show

In this engaging discussion, Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque du Soleil, shares his inspiring journey from a street performer to a global influencer.

He discusses the importance of resilience, creativity, and determination in achieving success.

Laliberté also opens up about his philanthropic endeavors and his commitment to innovation.