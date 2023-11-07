Global Investing in Tech: Pattern Recognition, Founder Traits, Momentum | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Global Investing in Tech: Pattern Recognition, Founder Traits, Momentum | a16z Podcast

In this insightful discussion, Connie Chan engages with Chris Schroeder, a seasoned investor focusing on emerging markets.

They delve into the importance of understanding local dynamics when exploring new markets, the global impact of AI, and the potential of overlooked developing markets.

Schroeder shares his pattern recognition experiences across various regions, emphasizing that innovation isn’t confined to tech hubs.