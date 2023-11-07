Global Investing in Tech: Pattern Recognition, Founder Traits, Momentum | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Global Investing in Tech: Pattern Recognition, Founder Traits, Momentum | a16z Podcast
In this insightful discussion, Connie Chan engages with Chris Schroeder, a seasoned investor focusing on emerging markets.
They delve into the importance of understanding local dynamics when exploring new markets, the global impact of AI, and the potential of overlooked developing markets.
Schroeder shares his pattern recognition experiences across various regions, emphasizing that innovation isn’t confined to tech hubs.
Ubiquity of Talent and Mobile Tech
Talent is everywhere, and with the advent of mobile technology, people across the globe are developing solutions for their local markets.
This insight comes from first-hand experiences of interacting with local talent in various regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Challenges in Emerging Markets
Emerging markets present unique challenges such as last-mile logistics, fluctuating regulatory environments, and the need to educate new consumers.
Many of these markets have large unbanked populations now gaining access to credit through mobile technology, necessitating considerable effort from entrepreneurs to educate them.
Significance of Trust in Emerging Markets
Trust plays a critical role in emerging markets, especially in Africa.
Local community leaders, often the most trusted individuals, can significantly influence successful go-to-market strategies.
It’s also essential to adapt to each market’s specific needs, as demonstrated by Kareem’s introduction of cash payments in the Middle East.
Understanding Local Dynamics
When exploring a new market, spending time on the ground to understand the local dynamics is crucial.
Looking for momentum and scale, opportunities for local companies to expand their services, and the market size are key factors in investment decisions.
I think you can tell very very quickly whether an ecosystem is beginning to move in the directions you want or what are the constraints often regulatory or elsewhere but the big question you’re looking for momentum. – Chris Schroeder
Role of Capital in Innovation
The influx of capital can de-risk entrepreneurship, encouraging more founders to start ventures.
However, having more capital than opportunities can create challenges.
It’s essential to balance capital availability with viable investment opportunities.
When you get on the ground, you meet these people, you realize it’s not just the obvious statement which Talent is everywhere, but it is that everyone has a supercomputer in their pockets and they want to start building things for their Market on their terms. – Chris Schroeder
City Differences in Emerging Markets
There are significant differences between cities in emerging markets, similar to the differences between states in the U.S. These variations can influence investment approaches and growth potential in these markets.
Global Impact of AI
AI is a transformative force in the business world, with many companies already incorporating it into their operations.
It’s important to consider the future of AI, including whether it will be dominated by certain countries and how it will impact the creation of new businesses.