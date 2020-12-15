Do you ever get called upon to give product feedback? Here’s a guide to giving the correct feedback from the POV of a user for improving you product design

A guide below
a) what problem this project is solving for users
b) who the primary users are
c) what success for the project is
Get aligned on this before giving any feedback, otherwise you might speak past each other.
Wear your user hat right now, not your ‘company employee’ hat, and don’t just focus on key screens. Experience the actual end-to-end experience.
Company employee hat: “We need more people to click on X, and I’m skeptical this design will get us there.”
User hat: “When I get here, I’m trying to do Y, and this button about X isn’t compelling because…”
One is far more insightful than the other.
Jot them down in “people language”–aka language that a person on the street would understand.
People language: “There are so many options that I suspect our target user may feel overwhelmed or give up in trying to find X or Y.”
Now you are ready to deliver the feedback.
This helps calibrate the rest of your feedback, as you may still have suggestions for improvement even if you think it largely works.
You may not have time to go through all the issues; that’s fine. Send them via e-mail afterwards.
Afterwards, I typically send my raw notes from step-by-step walkthrough (in flow order), with the top issues summary above that.
