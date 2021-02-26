How Loom grew from 0-500K users, and beyond: [Part 1 of 2]

First, some context: – Loom was founded in 2015 by @yoyo_thomas, @vhmth, and myself – Fascinated by video in the workplace and wanted to build use cases against it. – We built a user testing marketplace (failed) → pivoted to SaaS (failed) → Loom ($325M valuation 5/’20)

Onboarding checklist [cont.] What did we learn? People love completing checklists. We experimented *a lot* with this checklist: – Order we displayed our checklist items – Added a “% complete” in the navigation – Collapsable widget on your video page with remaining items – etc