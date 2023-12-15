How stress drains your brain: This neuropsychologist has the details
In this thought-provoking discussion, neuropsychologist Nicole Byers delves into the effects of stress on our memory and cognitive functions, explaining how it can drain our brain’s resources and result in forgetfulness or mistakes.
However, she also provides a simple solution to recharge your brain and restore your memory functionality.
The Impact of Stress on Memory
Stress has a significant impact on our ability to recall information.
Even though the human brain is capable of storing an estimated 2.5 million gigabytes of data, not all this information is readily accessible due to daily distractions and stresses that hinder memory efficiency.
Understanding Different Types of Memory
There are different types of memory; some memories come almost automatically while others require more effort to recall.
The latter are prone to interference from distractions or multitasking which consumes energy and can lead us to make errors such as forgetting names or missing key details.
Memory errors aren’t a sign you’re losing your mind. They might be a sign your brain needs a little break and a reset. – Nicole Byers
The Effect of Mental Multitasking
Mental multitasking caused by day-to-day stresses takes up considerable brain space, forcing our brains into overdrive which can further impair memory.
Real-life experiences such as locking keys inside due to being preoccupied with multiple tasks simultaneously exemplify how modern life’s distractions can disrupt short-term memory.
Stress Hinders Creative Thinking
Not only does stress affect our ability to retrieve memories, but it also impedes our brains’ capability for problem-solving and creative thinking.
Major stresses like living through a pandemic or dealing with financial pressures can drain brain resources making us more prone to making mistakes and struggling with memory retrieval.
Even though our memory storage is pretty impressive — 5,000 iPhones big — the short-term memory that you’re using to keep track of your grocery list is more like seven, plus or minus two, bits of information. And it’s really easy to throw that active short-term memory off track. – Nicole Byers
The Need for Brain Resets
If we’re feeling more forgetful than usual or unable to find a memory, it might be indicative of our brain needing a reset.
Instead of trying to think harder, which can overload the brain cells, switching thoughts or taking short breaks can refresh mental resources and restore energy and focus.
Memory Errors as Signs of Brain Overload
Memory errors are not indicative of losing one’s mind but rather they might be signs that the brain needs a little break and reset.
It’s important to manage stress and take breaks when necessary for optimal mental health.