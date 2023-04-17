How to Decide – Annie Duke | Free Book Summary

Hindsight Bias

The tendency to think that how something transpired was inevitable or at the very least predictable is known as hindsight bias.

Your memory of what you knew at the time you made the decision may be distorted by hindsight bias.

Additionally, result and hindsight bias can reduce your capacity for compassion. It may increase your propensity to hold others accountable for negative outcomes even when they weren’t at fault.