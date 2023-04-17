Super Thinking: The Big Book of Mental Models – Gabriel Weinberg, Lauren McCann | Free Book Summary

The Unconscious Mental Models

Nudging: You may receive directional cues from subtle wording or other factors in the environment.

Subscribe to Miniwise Newsletter (Free!) Miniwise newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. An entire new world in just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Anchoring: The propensity to base judgments unduly on first impressions.

Availability bias: When a bias or distortion creeps into your impartial perception of reality as a result of knowledge that was just recently made available to you.