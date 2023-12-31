How to have better conversations? Start with why : Simon Sinek
This idea features Simon Sinek stressing the importance of starting with ‘why’ in all our conversations, whether it’s a date or a sales call, to establish a more profound connection and effectively communicate our values and purpose.
The power of starting with why
Great leaders distinguish themselves by starting their communication with ‘why’.
This approach is not about sharing what we do or how we do it, but why we do it.
It’s about explaining our mission, our values, and our vision.
This strategy helps establish a deeper connection and resonates more with the listeners, whether it’s a potential partner on a date or a customer.
The downside of starting with what
Focusing on achievements, wealth, or appearance in the beginning can lead to unfavorable outcomes.
This applies to both personal dates and professional sales calls.
The ‘what’ approach does not facilitate a genuine connection or understanding of core values, which is often what people seek.
Starting with why gives context to all those things, so all the facts still prove, they serve as the tangible proof, but it’s a profoundly different feeling when somebody leaves with purpose. – Simon Sinek
The business mistake of starting with what
Many companies start their sales pitches with ‘what’, emphasizing their success, industry position, and wealth.
This approach, however, fails to resonate with potential customers as it lacks a human connection and does not clearly convey the company’s purpose or values.
The impact of leading with why
When communication starts with ‘why’, it provides a context to the facts and tangible proofs, making them more meaningful and impactful.
It creates a profound connection by explaining the passion, purpose, and the belief that an organization holds.
This approach is more likely to resonate with the audience and drive success.
All the great leaders, political or business leaders, think, act, and communicate the complete opposite of the rest of this, where so many of us start by telling people what we do, they start with why. – Simon Sinek
The role of purpose
Leading with purpose is critical to individual success and resonates strongly with others.
It isn’t just about the tangible proofs or facts, but the ‘why’ behind them.
This approach gives a sense of direction and motivation that can drive individuals towards their goals and create a lasting impression on others.