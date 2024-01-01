How a entrepreneur bought multi-million dollar egg carton business for $0
Sarah Moore shares her remarkable journey from a troubled teenager to a Harvard Business School graduate who successfully bought a multi-million dollar business with no money and no prior experience.
Sarah’s unconventional approach to business acquisition, her persistence, and her ability to leverage her strengths offer valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Leveraging financing options
The seller’s note, a financing mechanism where the buyer pays part of the purchase price upfront and the rest over time, can be a viable option for buyers looking to avoid involving investors.
Moore’s story illustrates the potential of this financing method.
The importance of patience post-acquisition
Moore advises against making significant changes in the business immediately after acquisition.
Patience and a measured approach in the initial stages of ownership can prevent costly mistakes.
The impact of mentorship and belief
The belief and investment of the Birch family in Moore was a significant factor in her success.
This highlights the impact of mentorship and support in fostering success.
Not counting yourself out because a lot of people somewhere along that way would have counted themselves out. – Shaan Puri
Leveraging unique traits
Moore leveraged her gender to stand out at broker events, proving that unique traits can be turned into advantages.
Open-mindedness in business selection
Instead of focusing on specific industries, Moore searched for stable and profitable businesses, regardless of the industry they belonged to.
This open-minded approach can broaden opportunities for business acquisition.
What matters is that you find a business that is established and has been consistently profitable for a number of years. Everything else is garbage. – Sarah Moore
The value of one-on-one mentorship
Moore values one-on-one mentorship and strives to offer the same to others.
This underscores the importance of personal guidance and support in achieving success.
Overcoming emotional pressure
The emotional pressure of having people believe in you and the fear of disappointing them can be a powerful motivator to excel.
Moore’s story illustrates the impact of these emotional factors on success.
Continued learning and growth
Moore’s openness to helping others buy businesses as a fun project and a way to continue learning about different niche industries demonstrates the importance of continued learning and growth in business.