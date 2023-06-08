How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading – Mortimer J. Adler | Free Book Summary

Understand Before You Judge

To truly understand a text, we must first read it objectively and without judgment.

This means understanding the author’s purpose and point of view before forming our own opinions.

We must also be aware of our own biases and strive to be open-minded when approaching any text.