The Happiness Trap: How to Stop Struggling and Start Living: A Guide to ACT – Russ Harris | Free Book Summary

Recognize Unhelpful Thinking Patterns

Our thoughts can have a powerful effect on our wellbeing.

It’s important to be aware of our unhelpful thinking patterns, such as rumination, catastrophizing and all-or-nothing thinking, and how they can make us feel worse.

Recognizing these thought patterns allows us to challenge them and let go of negative thinking.