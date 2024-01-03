How to set goals – 3 questions to ask yourself
Jay Shetty shares valuable insights on the importance of setting specific, achievable goals and the role of the right support system in achieving them.
Importance of specific goals
Specific goals are crucial for success.
Vague goals make it difficult to plan and allocate resources effectively.
Precise goal setting enables strategic planning and brings clarity to the path towards achievement.
Role of manageable tasks
Breaking down grand goals into smaller, manageable tasks is essential.
Small actions can build momentum leading to significant long-term changes.
Each small task accomplished brings you closer to your grand goal.
A goal without a plan is just a wish. – Tony Robbins
Influence of the right network
Surrounding yourself with people who have similar goals and achievements can provide much-needed support and inspiration.
Such a network encourages growth and achievement, making the journey towards the goal less daunting.
Celebrating small wins
It is important to be aware of milestones and celebrate small wins along the way.
This practice keeps the motivation alive and serves as a constant reminder that you are progressing towards your goals.
People overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years. – Bill Gates
Power of written goals
Writing down your goals makes them more tangible.
It helps align your thoughts, words, and actions towards achieving them.
This practice also makes the goals more real and makes you more accountable to them.