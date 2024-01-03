A Habit That Will Make You Reach Your Goals | Bob Proctor
Bob Proctor, a renowned motivational speaker and personal development coach, shares his insights on the power of goal setting, discipline, and the power of the subconscious mind.
He emphasizes the importance of having clear goals, a positive mindset, and the discipline to follow through.
He also discusses the role of paradigms and universal intelligence in shaping our lives.
Influence of paradigms
Paradigms, or mental programs, have a significant influence on our habitual behavior.
Most of our behavior is driven by these paradigms.
To change our lives, we must challenge and change our paradigms.
Success is determined by mindset
Success is primarily determined by mindset, with 95% of it being attributed to mindset and only 5% to strategy.
It is important to prioritize developing a positive and empowering mindset.
Conscious choices and setting boundaries
To achieve the life we truly want, it is essential to decide what kind of life we want and then say no to anything that does not align with that vision.
This involves making conscious choices and setting boundaries.
Goals are not to get things, that’s a side benefit. Goals are to grow. – Bob Proctor
Awareness of higher faculties
Most people are not aware of their higher faculties or intellectual factors, which separate them from the rest of the animal kingdom.
These faculties have the ability to change your Paradigm and build a new one.
Understanding the role of desires
Wants turn into desires, which are the effort of unexpressed possibilities seeking expression through action.
Your wants come from the heart, which is the Divine side of your personality, and they activate your imagination.
The law of perpetual transmutation of energy
Universal intelligence operates by the law of the perpetual transmutation of energy, where ideas must move into physical form.
Goals are not just about obtaining things you already know how to get, but rather about growth and pursuing things you don’t know how to get.
You need only one quality to succeed. You must have discipline. – Ray Stanford
Decision-making in goal achievement
Making a decision to pursue a goal is the first step towards reaching it.
You don’t need to have the resources or money upfront; what matters is making the decision to go after what you want.
Impressing the subconscious mind
By repeatedly impressing a mental image or picture of what you want upon your subconscious mind, it eventually transforms into a burning desire.
This desire becomes the driving force for taking action and bringing your goals to fruition.