How to unlock great sleep and tame your anxiety for good?
Michael Acton Smith, co-founder of Calm, explores the journey of taking meditation mainstream.
He shares insights on the potential use of AI in mental health practices, overcoming misconceptions about meditation, and the importance of sleep.
Innovation Through Sleep Stories
Observing that many users were using Tamara’s voice (the first teacher on Calm) to fall asleep at night led to the creation of Sleep Stories.
These stories created engaging narratives that gradually lulled listeners to sleep with soothing music and sound effects.
Role of Celebrity Collaborations
Celebrity collaborations significantly contributed in elevating the status of Calm and popularizing mindfulness practices.
Early celebrity collaborations included Matthew McConaughey, Anna Acton, Steven Fry, Jerome Flynn among others.
Debunking Misconceptions about Meditation
Misconceptions about meditation being associated with religion or counterculture were significant barriers in the early days of Calm.
Emphasizing that starting with one mindful breath can be enough to initiate a meditation practice helped overcome these misconceptions.
We felt that we could build almost like the Nike of the mind; could we take mental health, could we take meditation and mindfulness and simplify it, make it more accessible, sprinkle in a little bit of magic and joy and bring it to billions of people. – Michael Acton Smith
Stepping Back from CEO Roles
Smith and his co-founder Alex Tew decided to step back from their CEO roles at Calm to focus on bringing new ideas to life during the early stages of a project.
This decision allowed them to concentrate on launching Calm Studios in London, where they could explore future mental health products and services.
The Art of Saying No
Focusing on what you’re truly good at is essential in life.
Learning to say no is an important skill when trying to maintain focus, as we can’t do everything in life.
Process of Creating Something New
When planning to create something new, taking a step back if possible – going away alone for a few days can help clear your mind and allow you to connect dots you might not have seen before.
This process may take weeks or even years but it provides a strong foundation upon which you can build your ‘skyscraper’.
Understanding Compounding in Growth
Compounding plays a significant role in self-development and business growth.
Time, energy, effort, and diligence are crucial factors in mastering something that makes it worthy of global recognition.
Balancing Intuition with Data Analysis
Intuition plays an important role alongside data analysis in business decisions.
Listening carefully to one’s mind and body signals can alert one to opportunities and potential issues.
Potential Use of AI in Mental Health
AI can serve as an amplifier augmenting the work of mental health professionals by providing support 24/7 when a human therapist isn’t available.
Exploring how AI could bridge the gap between proactive apps like Calm at one end of the mental health spectrum and human therapists at the other end is being considered.