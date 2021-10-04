InMobi unicorn unit Glance goes ‘Live’ to lure more users on its lock screen

Glance Live “Is a very authentic, real and engaging content format for Gen Z to begin with,” Piyush Shah, Co-Founder of InMobi Group, and Glance President and COO, asserted in an interview on Sunday.

All Live interactions will take place on the Glance lock screens or the so-called ‘screen-zero platforms’ that now come pre-installed on new Android smartphones in India such as brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo and OPPO. Glance achieved the milestone of 150 million active users in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint Research’s Quarterly Mobile Application Tracker released on 21 September.

“One in every four Indian smartphone users is now active on the Glance platform, which offers an interactive lock screen experience to Android smartphone users,” the research note said.