Internet Writing Mastery: Insights from the Cultural Tutor | #bigIdeas

The Cultural Tutor: From McDonalds to the most famous writer on Twitter | David Perell podcast
This conversation with the Cultural Tutor, an initially anonymous writer who rapidly gained a massive following on Twitter, offers a deep dive into the art of writing for the internet.
The Cultural Tutor shares his personal journey from McDonald’s employee to a recognized Twitter writer, his unique writing routine, and the importance of authenticity in creating engaging content.
Internet as a Catalyst
The Cultural Tutor attributes his success to starting to write online.
He began writing while working at McDonald’s and quickly amassed a large following on Twitter.
This highlights the power of the internet as a platform for sharing ideas and gaining recognition.
Emphasis on Volume
The Cultural Tutor’s writing style emphasizes volume over precision.
He prefers typing because of the speed it offers, suggesting that his writing process is more about capturing a flurry of ideas than meticulously crafting each sentence.
One of the biggest problems that writers have, and it’s indicative of one of the big problems in society, is that people are not comfortable surrendering to their nature, looking at themselves and saying this is who I am. – The Cultural Tutor
The Charm of Handwritten Letters
Despite his preference for typing, the Cultural Tutor recognizes the unique quality of handwritten letters.
He suggests that there is something special that emerges in a handwritten letter, hinting at the personal and intimate nature of this form of communication.
Capitalizing on Skills and Passions
Despite starting from a position of financial desperation, the Cultural Tutor was able to transform his situation by leveraging his skills and passion for writing.
His story highlights the potential of online platforms, such as Twitter, to provide opportunities for individuals to share their talents and build a following.
The Grind of Growth
The early days of The Cultural Tutor’s Twitter journey involved writing two to three threads a day and reaching out to at least 20 different accounts for each thread.
This process was described as “brutal” and “grinding” but was necessary for growing his follower base.
I see creativity more and more as a pattern of listening rather than doing and as a sense of awareness and connection. – The Cultural Tutor
Determination as a Key to Success
The Cultural Tutor’s story serves as an example of how determination and hard work can lead to success.
Despite facing rejection and having to constantly reach out to people for advice and support, he remained committed to his goal and was willing to put in the hard work necessary to achieve it.
Success on Twitter
The Cultural Tutor’s success on Twitter has not only allowed him to make a living from his writing but has also made him a recognized figure in the online community.
His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring writers and individuals who are seeking to make a living from their passions.
The Joy of Writing
The Cultural Tutor finds joy in writing, comparing it to the joy that tennis player Djokovic gets from hitting a tennis ball.
He believes that this joy, or passion, is crucial for success in any field.