Unraveling Government Secrets: Could Knowledge of Aliens be Hidden? | #bigIdeas

Could the Government Keep Knowledge of Aliens a Secret? | Joe Rogan podcast
The Atomic Age and Alien Observations
The increase in UFO sightings following the detonation of atomic bombs in Japan, particularly in the U.S., was discussed.
If extraterrestrial beings were observing Earth, this significant event might have prompted them to reveal their presence.
Humans and Technology: A Future of Cyborgs
The concept of humans merging with technology was explored.
With advancements like Neuralink, people might access information directly into their brains, leading to a potential future where humans become integrated with technology.
I think we are the throwing chimps that are going to become the nuclear physicist. That’s what we are, the throwing chimps from 2001 to become Oppenheimer. – Joe Rogan
Creating Machines in Our Image
The idea of humans creating machines in their own image was explored, drawing parallels to religious mythologies.
This could suggest that humans might be the result of a similar process from a long time ago.
Cross-Cultural Understanding and Empathy
Increased understanding and empathy between different cultures and ethnicities is being facilitated by access to more information and interconnectedness, leading to a better understanding of each other and making prejudice harder to justify.
Government Secrecy and Whistleblowers
The possibility of high-level government officials keeping the existence of aliens a secret was debated.
Despite the potential for secrecy, the constant rotation of personnel, retirement, and death might make it less likely.
The potential for whistleblowers to expose such secrets was also discussed.
I really believe that human potential is pretty much infinite. Whatever you can imagine and Beyond we can do, and we are doing. – Bryan Callen
Military Contractors and Alien Technology
The potential involvement of military contractors in back-engineering alien technology was discussed.
Given their capability to recreate advanced technology, the debate revolved around whether such secrets could be kept.
Legal Implications of Revealing Alien Existence
The argument was made that there is no law preventing a government official with top-level clearance from revealing information about aliens.
If such an official were to present evidence of extraterrestrial life to Congress, they might not face legal repercussions.
Nature of Classified Information
The type of individuals who might have access to such classified information might not be the type to risk their positions by revealing it.
The ability of such an official to extract and present tangible evidence was questioned.