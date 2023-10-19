Leveraging Anxiety as a Leadership Superpower #bigIdeas

The Anxious Achiever | Morra Aarons-Mele | Talks at Google
In this enlightening discussion, Morra Aarons-Mele, the author of ‘The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears into Your Leadership Superpower,’ shares her personal journey and insights on transforming anxiety into a leadership strength.
She explores the importance of self-acceptance, the role of mindfulness, and the power of anxiety when harnessed effectively.
I think when you learn to understand anxiety, manage it, and then harness it, channel it, give it a job. You develop real superpowers. – Morra Aarons-Mele
Mindfulness in Managing Anxiety
Observing and distancing oneself from the critical voice through mindfulness can effectively manage anxiety, reducing its impact on performance and well-being.
Transforming Anxiety into a Superpower
Anxiety can be transformed into a superpower when understood, managed, and harnessed effectively.
With professional help, it can be managed and utilized as a strength, despite being potentially disabling.
Creating a Supportive Work Environment
A supportive work environment is essential for success and mental health management.
It requires acknowledging mental health challenges, fostering open communication, and promoting self-acceptance and mindfulness.
Seeking Professional Help
Professional help is vital for individuals dealing with severe anxiety.
It provides the necessary tools and strategies to manage and harness anxiety effectively, transforming it into a strength.
Self-Awareness in Managing Anxiety
Self-awareness is critical in managing anxiety and improving work performance.
Understanding one’s triggers, reactions, and coping mechanisms can provide valuable insights for managing anxiety in a work context.
Visualization as a Tool
Visualization can be a powerful tool in managing anxiety.
A visualization of a dog chasing a ball in a park can serve as a reminder of one’s purpose and values during moments of intense anxiety.
I think all of us, no matter where we’re at in our career or who we work for, we do have some power to shape our work lives so that we can play to our strengths. – Morra Aarons-Mele
Addressing Mental Health in Leadership
Modern leadership literature often overlooks the underlying motivations behind problematic behaviors.
Recognizing and naming mental health conditions is crucial to improving workplace culture and leadership.
Making Mental Health Discussions Comfortable
Making the uncomfortable comfortable, particularly when discussing mental health, is important.
Questioning not just actions, but also thought patterns and identities, can lead to better anxiety management and improved work performance.