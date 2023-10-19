Leveraging Anxiety as a Leadership Superpower #bigIdeas

The Anxious Achiever | Morra Aarons-Mele | Talks at Google

In this enlightening discussion, Morra Aarons-Mele, the author of ‘The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears into Your Leadership Superpower,’ shares her personal journey and insights on transforming anxiety into a leadership strength.

She explores the importance of self-acceptance, the role of mindfulness, and the power of anxiety when harnessed effectively.