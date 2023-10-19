Navigating Global Challenges: A Strategic Perspective from Bjorn Lomborg #bigIdeas

Do These 12 THINGS First If You Want a BRIGHT FUTURE | Bjorn Lomborg | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In an enlightening discussion with renowned author and thought-leader, Bjorn Lomborg, we delve into the strategic solutions to global issues.

Lomborg emphasizes the need to prioritize and use data in decision-making, rather than succumbing to panic and fear, especially when dealing with challenges like climate change.