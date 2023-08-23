Life lessons from sports with Jody Avirgan | Free Podcast Summary

Life lessons from sports with Jody Avirgan | ReThinking with Adam Grant

Jody Avirgan, a former professional Ultimate Frisbee player turned radio producer, shares his insights about the lessons that can be derived from sports.

He discusses the role of sports in shaping character, nurturing talent, and providing a unique platform for exploring human dynamics and teamwork.

His conversation with Adam Grant forms part of the TED Audio Collective series.