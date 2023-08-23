Life, the universe, and everything with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter | Free Podcast Summary

Life, the universe, and everything with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter | Re:Thinking

In this enlightening conversation with Nobel laureate physicist Saul Perlmutter, we delve into the mysteries of the universe, the nature of scientific discovery, and the importance of collective thinking.

Saul shares his journey to the groundbreaking discovery of the accelerating expansion of the universe and discusses the implications of this discovery for our understanding of the universe’s future.