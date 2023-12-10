Make better business decisions: Understanding Decisionship
Explore the essential qualities of successful entrepreneurship, focusing on the pivotal role of decision-making.
Understand ‘decisionship’, its impact, and how to navigate through pre and post-decision angst.
Understanding ‘decisionship’
The term ‘decisionship’ is coined as the key to entrepreneurship.
It represents the ability to make faster, yet well-informed decisions without being consumed by unnecessary worry or stress.
Combatting pre-decision angst
Entrepreneurs often grapple with pre-decision angst, such as the fear of making critical choices like hiring a general manager or initiating a marketing campaign.
To overcome this, it’s important to gather relevant information and make decisions without unnecessary delay.
Business is a game where our job is as simple as grabbing the helm of our ship and making decisions for better or worse. – Creel Price
Dealing with post-decision angst
Post-decision angst, where entrepreneurs regret past decisions, is a common issue.
It’s essential to acknowledge that every decision will have its outcome and it’s crucial to accept and learn from them, instead of dwelling on perceived negatives.
Not only is it about making faster decisions but at the same time making sure they’re informed. – Creel Price
Business as a game of decisions
Business is akin to a game where entrepreneurs must confidently make decisions, accepting both the good and bad outcomes.
This decisive action is crucial to steering the direction of the business.
The importance of experimentation
Successful entrepreneurs understand that business involves experimentation and taking action.
Overthinking and excessive planning can hinder progress.
Decisions, from minor to major, need to be made and accepted, reducing unnecessary stress.