Mark Zuckerberg on Metaverse [Interview]

At some point along the way, it started to become possible to do more of that as we became a bigger business, and I do think taking some of those lessons and building it in up front, as which I care a lot about doing with our metaverse work, like building in privacy and safety from day one as well as interoperability, open standards, I think certain integrations with decentralized apps in the crypto community and supporting some of those projects, I think that’s going to be really important stuff to build in from day one.
The third thing that I’d say is, I think it’s really important that the metaverse works for people, not just as consumers, but as creators, and that people economically have a stake in it as well.
At the end of the day, I think that there are going to be some things that are scarce around attention, maybe when you’re searching for something in the app store or a billboard and when you’re in the metaverse.