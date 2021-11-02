Zuckerberg’s Meta Endgame Is Monetizing All Human Behavior

HomeTechZuckerberg’s Meta Endgame Is Monetizing All Human Behavior
While the bait-and-switch is a familiar and unsurprising move for The Company Formerly Known As Facebook, the announcement of Meta proves that there is no stopping Zuckerberg’s plans to mine every human interaction in the world for data that can then be monetized.
Companies like RealEyes and Affectiva have marketed AI that they say can predict human emotions.
Zuckerberg spent the bulk of his presentation of Meta showing off a VR-centered social platform where our avatars live a utopian, Sims-like existence filling their virtual houses with digital items purchased from an online marketplace.