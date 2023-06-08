Mindfulness: An Eight-Week Plan for Finding Peace in a Frantic World – J. Mark G. Williams | Free Book Summary

Understanding Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the practice of intentionally being present in the moment, without judgment.

It’s a way to cultivate awareness, gain insights, and foster emotional well-being.

Practiced regularly, mindfulness can help counter the negative effects of stress and improve mental health.